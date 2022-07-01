Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Down 78.6% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the May 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.44 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU)
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.