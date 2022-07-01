Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Down 78.6% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the May 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.44 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 364.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 350,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period.

