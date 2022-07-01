Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Up 74.8% in June

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Shares of NYSE:DBV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.60. 4,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,594. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.66.
About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (Get Rating)
