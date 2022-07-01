Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Up 74.8% in June

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:DBV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.60. 4,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,594. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.66.

About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (Get Rating)

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches.

