Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.21

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.21 and last traded at $28.05, with a volume of 2964401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.96.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,498,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the fourth quarter worth $570,000.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

