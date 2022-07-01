Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Sold by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,452 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,945 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 386,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 16,928 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

Shares of PEY opened at $20.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

