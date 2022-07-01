Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the May 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,250,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 49,380 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,844. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

About Invesco Municipal Trust (Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.