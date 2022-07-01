Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:USLB) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:USLB – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.15 and last traded at $36.26. 930 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.48.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.87.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.