Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 12,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 40,152 shares.The stock last traded at $167.38 and had previously closed at $165.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

