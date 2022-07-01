Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,021,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $310,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $147.64 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.18 and a fifty-two week high of $223.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

