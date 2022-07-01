Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Stock Holdings Raised by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,768 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up 8.1% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $24,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,710,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,500,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after buying an additional 410,575 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 740,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after buying an additional 369,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 994.3% during the fourth quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 213,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after buying an additional 194,267 shares during the last quarter.

GSY stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92.

