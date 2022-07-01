Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for July 1st (AMKBY, ARDX, AVAV, CCI, CVCO, EXAS, FLGZY, FMS, FRC, GRNNF)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, July 1st:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $30,800.00 price target on the stock.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

was upgraded by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Alembic Global Advisors currently has $103.00 target price on the stock.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $188.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $210.00.

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. They currently have $140.00 target price on the stock.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Xior Student Housing (OTCMKTS:XIORF) was upgraded by analysts at ING Group from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has €57.00 ($60.64) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of €51.00 ($54.26).

