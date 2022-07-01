Invitation Homes (INVH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH):

6/30/2022 – Invitation Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $44.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Invitation Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $46.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Invitation Homes had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.

6/22/2022 – Invitation Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $47.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/20/2022 – Invitation Homes was given a new $42.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI.

5/27/2022 – Invitation Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.50 to $42.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $35.58 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $532.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

