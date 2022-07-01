Invitation Homes (INVH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH):
- 6/30/2022 – Invitation Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $44.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/28/2022 – Invitation Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $46.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/23/2022 – Invitation Homes had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.
- 6/22/2022 – Invitation Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $47.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/20/2022 – Invitation Homes was given a new $42.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI.
- 5/27/2022 – Invitation Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.50 to $42.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $35.58 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $532.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.