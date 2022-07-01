INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Short Interest Down 42.1% in June

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the May 31st total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INVO shares. Maxim Group cut their target price on INVO Bioscience to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of INVO Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of INVO Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of INVO Bioscience stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,934. INVO Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33.

In other INVO Bioscience news, CFO Andrea Goren acquired 52,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 129,015 shares in the company, valued at $122,564.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steve Shum bought 58,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,940.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,420 shares in the company, valued at $121,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 136,517 shares of company stock valued at $129,691. 7.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVO. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in INVO Bioscience by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of INVO Bioscience by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

