iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,066 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 3.8% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $19,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,142.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $101.43 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.40.

