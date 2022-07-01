iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,095 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 5.2% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $27,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 203.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $101.43 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $107.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.40.

