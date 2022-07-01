iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.94. 180,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653,525. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.94 and a one year high of $86.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

