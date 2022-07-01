iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Up 149.2% in June

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 149.2% from the May 31st total of 517,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,087,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 104,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,182. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.90. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $61.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,422,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,485,000 after buying an additional 1,861,407 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,235,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,769,000 after acquiring an additional 43,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,700,000 after purchasing an additional 83,807 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 824,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 798,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,812,000 after purchasing an additional 64,015 shares during the period.

