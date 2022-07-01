iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Up 149.2% in June

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 149.2% from the May 31st total of 517,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,087,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ IGIB traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 104,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,182. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.90. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $61.31.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.
