iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 377,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 13.2% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $18,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 439,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 57,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.75. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.76 and a one year high of $51.38.
