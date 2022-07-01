iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

DGRO stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.19. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

