iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.