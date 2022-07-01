iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the May 31st total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 707,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.24. 550,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,378. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.55 and its 200-day moving average is $99.41. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $117.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

