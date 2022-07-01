iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stake Lifted by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $559,354,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,440,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569,874 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,290,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,724,000.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.82 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $54.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

