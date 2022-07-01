iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,353 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $12,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $83.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average of $96.80. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $80.64 and a 1 year high of $108.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.