iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Down 60.1% in June

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,800 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the May 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,347,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $24.62 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.