iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Down 60.1% in June

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,800 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the May 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,347,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $24.62 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter.

