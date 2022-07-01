iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Raised by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $62.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.12 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

