iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 87,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,102,604 shares.The stock last traded at $53.99 and had previously closed at $54.59.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.98.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Motco purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

