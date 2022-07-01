iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $56.58

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.58 and last traded at $56.59, with a volume of 136484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.19.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,903,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,485,000 after purchasing an additional 632,996 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 685.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,380,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 800,235 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,841,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,785,000 after purchasing an additional 131,299 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

