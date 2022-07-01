iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Acquired by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,020,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,035,000 after acquiring an additional 90,081 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 252.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 625,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,632,000 after acquiring an additional 448,092 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 517,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,070,000 after acquiring an additional 219,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2,167.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 246,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,417,000 after purchasing an additional 236,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $106.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $103.44 and a 1 year high of $136.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.94.

