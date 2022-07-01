iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Boosted by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $106.67. 99,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,969,801. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.44.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

