iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Bought by Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYF. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

NYF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.85. 7,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,751. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.63 and a 1-year high of $58.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.87.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

