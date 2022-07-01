iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Retirement Capital Strategies

Retirement Capital Strategies trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 578,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,890,000 after purchasing an additional 37,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,294,000 after acquiring an additional 53,629 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 117,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,655,000 after acquiring an additional 91,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $269.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.14. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

