iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.72. The stock had a trading volume of 18,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,142. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.57 and a 200 day moving average of $261.05. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

