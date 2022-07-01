iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,002 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,903,000 after acquiring an additional 741,429 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,795,000 after acquiring an additional 221,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,323,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,036,000 after acquiring an additional 292,544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $144.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.50 and a 200 day moving average of $160.83. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.96 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

