iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Lowered by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,154,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $144.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.83. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

