iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.8% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,160 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,197 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,904,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after buying an additional 761,413 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $169.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.66. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

