iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Increased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,028. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.63. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

