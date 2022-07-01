iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Increased by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $226.23 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.57.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

