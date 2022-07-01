iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 100,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,899,045 shares.The stock last traded at $60.45 and had previously closed at $60.35.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28,177 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,550.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,042,000 after acquiring an additional 124,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $718,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

