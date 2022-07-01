iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $60.35 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.84.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.