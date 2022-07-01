iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 144,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,117,508 shares.The stock last traded at $92.72 and had previously closed at $92.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $339,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 86.0% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 97,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 45,171 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $2,768,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

