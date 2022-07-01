iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stake Lifted by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $566,271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,734,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887,384 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,982,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,478 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,835,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,768,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,873 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.00.

