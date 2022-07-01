iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN) Trading 0.6% Higher

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.84 and last traded at $47.76. 15,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 30,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.47.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73.

