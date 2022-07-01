Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.43

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 36639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Separately, CLSA cut shares of Isuzu Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41.

Isuzu Motors ( OTCMKTS:ISUZY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

