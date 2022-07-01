ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITHXW) Short Interest Down 44.6% in June

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITHXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the May 31st total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of ITHAX Acquisition by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 198,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 273,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000.

NASDAQ ITHXW remained flat at $$0.29 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,595. ITHAX Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48.

