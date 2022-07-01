J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Shares Up 3%

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $131.04 and last traded at $131.03. 24,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 904,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.21.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.28.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

