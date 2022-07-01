Jackson Square Capital LLC Decreases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.91 and its 200 day moving average is $110.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.48 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.04.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

