Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the May 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JSML. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 20,557 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 58,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JSML stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,047. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.93. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $71.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.059 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

