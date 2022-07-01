Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Director Sells $51,465.44 in Stock

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) Director William Lis sold 24,743 shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $51,465.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,486 shares in the company, valued at $84,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

William Lis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, William Lis sold 24,743 shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $49,980.86.

Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $18.88.

Jasper Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JSPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

