Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €35.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.23) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AIXA. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.66) price target on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €27.00 ($28.72) price target on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($27.66) price target on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of Aixtron stock opened at €24.18 ($25.72) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Aixtron has a twelve month low of €15.20 ($16.17) and a twelve month high of €27.99 ($29.78).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

