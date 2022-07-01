Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $155.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $132.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on NIKE from $161.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.96.

NKE opened at $102.20 on Tuesday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.37 and a 200-day moving average of $132.88.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,652,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $239,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 35,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

