Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Southwest Airlines Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the airline will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $152,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 42.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,268 shares of the airline’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,894 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 18,624 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 43.2% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,985 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.7% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 44,072 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

